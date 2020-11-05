A close look at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill Gates seems to be the person in charge of the COVID-19 crisis, telling the world what to do, what to expect, and even when it will all end.

He is not a doctor, epidemiologist, virologist, public health expert, economist, or even a college graduate.

Gates, however, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been the foremost "leader" in a variety of different areas and has put himself at the forefront of managing the COVID-19 crisis.

He is the second richest man in the world; much of his power has come as a result of the enormous amounts of money poured, directly and indirectly, by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation into most world health organizations, schools, and industry, including the media.

The foundation is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. The dividends from the investments provide the Foundation with funding.

Because of Gates enormous power, the companies in which the Trust invests and how the money is used by the Foundation are of critical importance.

French journalist Lionel Astruc, who investigated the Gates foundation, says that it uses its annual budget of nearly $5 billion, under the pretext of fighting against inequalities, to feed a destructive system.

The video below is an interview with Lionel Astruc who explains what he discovered. French with English subtitles:

Caryn Lipson is the founder of Nourishing Israel, a site dedicated to helping people make better informed decisions about nutrition and natural health in Israel. She is also a freelance researcher and writer.