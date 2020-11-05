MK Hauser: Whoever wins will be a true friend to Israel

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, MK Tzvi Hauser, the head of the Knesset's Defense and Foreign Affairs committee, suggested that things won't change as much under a Biden presidency as some fear.
Earlier today, Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin had predicted that "dramatic changes to foreign policy" could be expected from a Biden administration.
"No matter what the final results, once they're in, one thing is certain," Hauser said. "Israel will have a good friend, a true friend and ally, in the White House."
Regarding concerns that Biden could renew the Iranian nuclear deal, Hauser said that "even if a future American administration does renew the deal, it won't be like the deal that used to exist. It will be a much better deal from our perspective."