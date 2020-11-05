Trump narrowly leads in Georgia

Trump leading by about 23,000 votes in the state worth 16 electoral votes, with 98% of votes counted, AP reports.

According to the latest numbers from The Associated Press, Trump is leading by about 23,000 votes in Georgia, worth 16 electoral votes, with 98% of the vote counted.

Trump has 2,430,156 votes - 49.6% of the vote, while Biden has 2,407,589 - 49.2%.

AP reported on Wednesday that Trump’s campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause the state’s count for the presidential election.

According to the report, the lawsuit is against the Chatham County Board of Elections and is asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

State party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.