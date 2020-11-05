'Both parties want peace - the question is what kind of peace'

General (Res.) Amos Yadlin, head of the Institute for National Security Studies, told Galei Tzahal this morning that significant changes in approach can be expected from a Biden administration.

"There is great reason to believe that a Biden administration will make dramatic changes to the foreign policy approach we have seen under Trump," he said.

He added that, "Both parties, Republican and Democratic, have a similar way of dealing with issues in the Middle East. Neither want to see more wars breaking out here, and both want to promote peace initiatives. The question, however, is what kind of peace they envision - and also, perhaps more critically, what they plan to do about Iran."