Iran unveils new ballistic missile launching system

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday unveiled an indigenous ballistic missile launching system, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iranian media.

The automated system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, is manufactured by the IRGC's aerospace force.

Hossein Salami, the IRGC's commander, said during the unveiling ceremony that "our missile power guarantees the withdrawal of enemies."

The deterrent and defense capabilities of Iran help the country "demonstrate its political will," Salami was quoted as saying.

Iran has produced several ballistic missiles and aerospace military gear in recent years, raising the ire of the West.

Earlier this year, Iran announced it "successfully" launched a satellite but failed to put it into orbit.

In 2019, Iran attempted to launch a satellite into space but in this incident, too, failed when the satellite failed to reach orbit.

Several months ago, Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled a short-range ballistic missile that they said can be powered by a "new generation" of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.

Iran’s ballistic missile tests and satellite launches are a cause of concern for the West and particularly the US which says that Iran’s ballistic missile tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The resolution, which enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran denies its ballistic missile tests violate this resolution. President Hassan Rouhani has stressed in the past that Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international agreements.