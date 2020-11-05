Former MK: If Trump loses, I will light Shabbat candles

Former MK and current radio host Shelly Yechimovich promises to light candles this coming Friday if Trump loses the election.

Former MK Shelly Yechimovich, who currently hosts a daily radio show on Reshet Bet public radio, hopes that Donald Trump will lose the US presidential election.

If Trump loses, Yechimovich pledged she would light Shabbat candles this coming Friday night.

“My relationship with God is one-sided. I do not believe in him, but in times of extraordinary distress I ask him for things in case he exists. Every time I have asked, he was not petty, and he responded," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“So God, I'm asking again. Make us get rid of Trump. And this time, if that happens, I promise that I will light Shabbat candles for the first and only time this week," the former MK added.

Not all readers liked Yechimovich's remarks and some of them attacked her over them. One of them wrote, "I will light Hanukkah candles, Shabbat candles, and memorial candles if God frees us from the punishment of hearing and reading the exhausting musings of Shelly Yechimovich."