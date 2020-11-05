Trump campaign seeks to pause counting of votes in Georgia

Trump’s campaign files lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause count for the presidential election.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause the state’s count for the presidential election, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the lawsuit is against the Chatham County Board of Elections and is asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

State party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Georgia is among a handful of states that AP has not called.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump’s campaign announced that it had filed a motion to end ballot counting in Pennsylvania, citing alleged illegal activities corrupting the counting process.

Before that, the Trump campaign demanded a halt to the counting of votes in Michigan.

Meanwhile, Trump suggested in a series of tweets that election fraud was underway.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!"

The tweet was later flagged by Twitter for allegedly containing "disputed" and potentially "misleading" content.

Trump later tweeted, "They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!"

The President added in another tweet, "They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!" This tweet was likewise flagged by Twitter.