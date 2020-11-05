Fake AP accounts suspended by Twitter

Twitter suspends several accounts falsely claiming to be tied to AP which broadcasted unverified US election results.

Several Twitter accounts falsely claiming to be tied to The Associated Press were suspended on Wednesday after broadcasting unverified US election results, Reuters reports.

All four accounts were disabled after making calls on the results of an undeclared swing state in the presidential election that the news agency had not made.

“These are bogus accounts not affiliated with AP,” the news agency said in a statement.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an email. The director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, said on Twitter that “we’re seeing reports of fake media accounts calling a state - don’t fall for it!”

On Tuesday, both Twitter and Facebook suspended several recently created right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in the US election for violating their policies.

Twitter said the accounts had been suspended for violating its policy against “coordination,” posting identical content while appearing independent or engaging in other covertly automated behavior.