New York & Bahrain synagogues to remember Kristallnacht, together

Synagogues in New York & Bahrain twin for historic March of the Living “Let There be Light” Kristallnacht program.

The Hampton Synagogue and the Synagogue in Bahrain will join together in an historic solidarity to participate in the March of the Living’s “Let There Be Light” campaign, in which synagogues around the world will illuminate their buildings to commemorate Kristallnacht.

The two synagogues will keep their lights on during the evening of November 9 as a symbol of mutual commitment in the shared battle against contemporary anti-Semitism, racism, hatred and intolerance.



“As the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf, it’s incredibly meaningful and impactful to have the synagogue in Manama partner with us,” said The Hampton Synagogue Founding Senior Rabbi Marc Schneier.

“This is far more than symbolic," Rabbi Marc Schneier added. "This is truly an opportunity for the Jews of Bahrain to join with their brethren around the world in this commemoration. Kristallnacht is a commemoration of the destruction of Jewish communities and today, the Jewish community of Bahrain represents just the opposite – a community which is in the process of enhancing its synagogue and growing its Jewish community.”

The event will be participated by Rabbi Marc Schneier, Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa - Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Ebrahim Nonoo - head of Bahrain’s Jewish community, and Dr. Shmuel Rosenmen, chairman of the International March of the Living.

This is the first time that a Gulf leader will participate in a Kristallnacht commemoration.