Netanyahu: Street stores will open Sunday

PM updates after Corona Cabinet meeting: "At this stage, this is our decision – opening the stores and allowing four customers."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, Wednesday, made the following remarks after the Corona Cabinet meeting:

"We just convened the Corona Cabinet. Just as we promised at the previous meeting, we will open street stores this coming Sunday. We are allowing four customers at a time, no more.

"We also know that there has been a certain increase in morbidity; therefore, if we see this coming weekend, ahead of the major third stage, that there is an increase in morbidity, we will need to stop and maybe tighten the restrictions.

"At this stage, this is our decision – opening the stores and allowing four customers. And I request that everyone respect these rules."