Republican Jewish Coalition celebrates success in Florida

The Republican Jewish Coalition stated that it had scored a major success after an exit poll showed unusually high Jewish support for President Donald Trump in Florida in yesterday's election.

Sam Markstein, National Political Director of RJC, wrote: "AP Exit Poll: 41% of Jewish voters supported Donald Trump in Florida. You read that right. FORTY ONE PERCENT. Historic numbers for the President with the Jewish community."

The RJC tweeted: "The AP exit polls from Florida show exactly how big of a difference we made with over 328,000 voter contacts & 250,000+ direct mail appeals to undecided & persuadable Jewish voters in Florida alone. The RJC invested $5 million in Florida to make this happen. It paid big dividends!"

Halie Soifer, Executive Director, Jewish Democratic Council of America, said in response: "Just to make it clear for you, you're citing an exit poll with a sample size of 185. I recommend looking at the national poll with a statistically credible size of 800, which shows Jewish support of Biden at 77%. Imp b/c it's helped deliver Biden wins in MI, WI & AZ."