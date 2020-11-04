Biden leads in Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now leading in Michigan by 3,700 votes, according to the latest AP count.

Trump already trails Biden in Wisconsin, where an estimated 95% of the vote has been counted – though the estimate of the total vote has been raised repeatedly during the vote count, as more mail in ballots were counted.

Biden currently leads Trump by 0.7 points in Wisconsin, or just under 21,000 votes.

In Nevada, Biden leads Trump by just over 7,500 votes, or 0.6 points. The vote count has been halted in Nevada until 11:00 a.m. local time.

Without Arizona, which both the Associated Press and Fox News have called for Biden, Trump must win either Michigan, Wisconsin, or Nevada, in addition to Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Trump currently leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, though all three states are considered too close to call.

An estimated 75% of the vote has been counted in Pennsylvania, leaving about 1.4 million mail-in votes left to be counted.