Watch: 22 years ago, Ilana Dayan interviewed the billionaire later to become the 45th US president.

A news clip from 22 years ago has surfaced in which Donald Trump is seen being interviewed on Israeli TV.

In the clip, Ilana Dayan (Channel Keshet 12) asks the billionaire if he had ever thought of entering politics.

“A lot of people want me to run for politics,” Trump said.

“Politics is something that’s always been very interesting to me but I think I’m too controversial to be a politician,” he added.