US election hinged on balance between Democrat early votes and ‘Trump train’

Sky News host says whole US election hinges on balance between early votes which Democrats worked to harvest and all votes of 'Trump train'

Sky News host James Morrow says the whole US election has hinged on the balance between the early votes which the Democrats worked to harvest and all the votes of the “Trump train” on election day.

“The really interesting thing here is that this whole election has hinged on the balance between all of the early votes that the Democrats worked to harvest … and all of the votes that the Trump train was delivering today on election day,” Mr Morrow said.

“From all of those Rust Belt states where they had a huge amount of momentum were Donald Trump had done over fifteen rallies in all of these states trying to get people just to get out and vote.

“And now the real question is, will that 'get out the vote effort' on the day be enough to hold out the late counting of all of these absentee ballots?”