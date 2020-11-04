The Daily Portion

*To build a small shack, not much time is needed. To build the Rockefeller Museum, it takes a lot longer. People complain: Why doesn't the nation of Israel unite? Why is it taking so long? The answer is: If it has taken so much time to reach redemption, then it would seem we are building something here that must be very great."
*The difference between speaking and singing is this: When someone speaks, everyone else needs to be quiet. When someone sings, everyone sings along with him."
*I never sat down to compose a song. The song always came to me, or I had an uplifting experience, or my heart was broken."
*Every group is obligated to contribute something. If a group does not cultivate and express its uniqueness, the entire world will suffer as a result. The world is waiting for our contribution. All the world is waiting for Jews to be Jews."
In his memory.
• Translation by Yehoshua Siskin