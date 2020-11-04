The Daily Portion

Shlomo Carlebach said things that made listeners think. Like "When someone speaks, he needs quiet.When he sings, everyone sings with hm."

So said Shlomo Carlebach, who passed away 26 years ago today. He left behind numerous beautiful songs, wonderful thoughts, and commentary on Torah and on life.

Here are just a few of the pearls that came from his lips:

*I wanted my songs to be a Jewish vitamin pill for the ages. I made sure that they were never in opposition to anything, but always carried a positive message."

*To build a small shack, not much time is needed. To build the Rockefeller Museum, it takes a lot longer. People complain: Why doesn't the nation of Israel unite? Why is it taking so long? The answer is: If it has taken so much time to reach redemption, then it would seem we are building something here that must be very great."

*The difference between speaking and singing is this: When someone speaks, everyone else needs to be quiet. When someone sings, everyone sings along with him."

*I never sat down to compose a song. The song always came to me, or I had an uplifting experience, or my heart was broken."

*Every group is obligated to contribute something. If a group does not cultivate and express its uniqueness, the entire world will suffer as a result. The world is waiting for our contribution. All the world is waiting for Jews to be Jews."

In his memory.

• Translation by Yehoshua Siskin