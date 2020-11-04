Iran: 'Whoever wins the US election is of no significance to us'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tells politicians: "We want respect instead of sanctions. If so, the situation will be different."

As election results from the United States trickle in, Iran apparently isn’t paying too much attention, if you believe what its President, Hassan Rouhani, says.

“Whoever wins the U.S. election is of no significance for us,” he stated during a cabinet session this morning, as quoted by Mehr News. “What is important is that the United States returns to all international commitments and respects multilateralism.”

He added that, “Our economic decisions have been made over the past few weeks regardless of what happens in the United States and who is elected.”

Under President Donald Trump, the United States imposed tough sanctions on Iran, pulled out of a controversial nuclear agreement, and strengthened the American oil market with shale drilling, hitting Iranian oil exports hard. Speculation is high that Biden, if he wins, could reverse all that.

All the same, Rouhani asserted that, “What is important for us is that the United States respects the Iranian nation … neither an individual nor a party is important for us; however, we underline the approach that the next government will adopt.”

He did, however, make a subtle hint to his ideas for the future, saying, “We want respect instead of sanctions. If so, the situation will be different.”