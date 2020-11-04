Biden takes the lead in Wisconsin

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in Wisconsin, erasing Donald Trump’s lead in the state.
With tranches of mail-in ballots added to the state vote count added Wednesday morning, Wisconsin has shifted from a four-point lead for President Trump, to a nearly one-point lead for Biden.
With 95% of the vote counted, Biden now leads Trump by 7,786 votes, with 1,583,112 votes total for Biden, or 49.4% of the vote, to Trump’s 1,575,326, or 49.1% of the vote.
With ten electoral votes, Wisconsin is a key state in this year's election, and was one of three key Rust Belt states Trump narrowly won in 2016, providing him with a majority in the electoral college.
Without Wisconsin, Trump still leads in states totaling 284 electoral votes - 14 more than the 270 needed to win the presidency - including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina, which have yet to be called in his favor.
Large numbers of mail-in votes remain to be counted in Michigan and Pennsylvania, however.