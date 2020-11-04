Biden takes the lead in Wisconsin

Donald Trump's lead in Wisconsin evaporates as mail-in ballots pour in in Milwaukee area, giving Biden an advantage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in Wisconsin, erasing Donald Trump’s lead in the state.

With tranches of mail-in ballots added to the state vote count added Wednesday morning, Wisconsin has shifted from a four-point lead for President Trump, to a nearly one-point lead for Biden.

With 95% of the vote counted, Biden now leads Trump by 7,786 votes, with 1,583,112 votes total for Biden, or 49.4% of the vote, to Trump’s 1,575,326, or 49.1% of the vote.

With ten electoral votes, Wisconsin is a key state in this year's election, and was one of three key Rust Belt states Trump narrowly won in 2016, providing him with a majority in the electoral college.

Without Wisconsin, Trump still leads in states totaling 284 electoral votes - 14 more than the 270 needed to win the presidency - including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina, which have yet to be called in his favor.

Large numbers of mail-in votes remain to be counted in Michigan and Pennsylvania, however.