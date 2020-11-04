Rashida Tlaib wins reelection

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has been declared the winner in the race for Michigan’s thirteenth congressional district.

Tlaib, who was first elected in 2018, is projected to defeat Republican challenger David Dudenhoefer by a wide margin. With 40% of the vote counted, Tlaib leads Dudenhoefer with 67.1%, or 84,690 votes, to 28.8% or 36,364 votes.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was declared the winner in the race for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.

Omar defeated Republican challenger Lacy Johnson by securing 65.6% of the vote, compared with Johnson’s 25.2%.

In addition, NBC News projected that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will win her first bid for re-election in New York.

Omar is notorious for her past controversial statements on Israel. She came under fire last year after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.