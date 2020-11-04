Kanye West concedes defeat, tweets: 'WELP, Kanye 2024'

West garnered around 60,000 votes in a campaign in which he invested almost $7m of his own money.

Rapper Kanye West has conceded defeat after poor showings in yesterday’s elections, tweeting “WELP” (well, that’s the end of that…) followed by “Kanye 2024,” against a backdrop of a US election map.

According to latest tallies, West garnered a total of around 60,000 votes, but he failed to meet the deadlines to get on the ballots in many states – though he still wouldn’t have reached the White House even if he had.

In Colorado, where Biden won, he got nearly 6,000 votes. In Vermont, another state that went to Biden, West got more than 1,200 votes, according to the Associated Press.

In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4,837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6,796; in Mississippi, he got 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to preliminary tallies.

44-year-old West had loaned $6.7 million to his campaign, a sum he could easily afford as he is valued at around $1.4 billion, according to the Standard.

During his campaign, he emphasized family values – but his own family didn’t seem to take the message to heart. His estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, didn’t endorse West publicly, and she has “liked” a caption calling for people to “Vote for Biden.”

West was once one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, but in July he announced his own bid for the White House, making a series of bizarre statements that highlighted his precarious mental health.

On Tuesday, he cast his vote and then tweeted: “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust... me.”