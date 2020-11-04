Dead man wins North Dakota seat

A North Dakota state legislative candidate who died of coronavirus last month won his election on Tuesday, NY Post reports.

Republican David Andahl was hospitalized with the virus for four days before succumbing at the age of 55. His mother said he had been “very careful” during the epidemic, and that he had been eager to enter politics.

“He had a lot of feeling for his country … wanting to make things better,” she said. “His heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry.”

Andahl was elected to the 8th district in North Dakota House of Representatives, along with his GOP colleague, Dave Nehring, defeating their two Democratic challengers.