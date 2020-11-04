Marc Zell: 'Trump's going to defy the odds yet again'

The race to the White House is looking closer than ever, closer than so many predicted. Donald Trump made history in 2016 when he defied all those predicting an easy ascendance to the presidency for rival Hillary Clinton – but can he do it again?

Marc Zell, head of the U.S. Republican Party in Israel, told Radio 103 FM on Wednesday morning that he, for one, was confident that Trump was headed for a second term.

“I’m in contact with the President’s team at the White House,” he said. “They’re all really optimistic, saying that all we need is a bit more patience until the count’s over – but we’re going to win. Trump’s going to win a second time, despite all the polls.”

When asked how he expected Trump to close the leads shown by Biden in polling, Zell responded, “Everyone thought that he was going to be punished at the ballot box due to the coronavirus crisis. However, you have to realize that those most affected by the epidemic are senior citizens – and they’re actually showing great support for Trump,” he pointed out.

Zell added that Trump’s “trump card” remains the economy: “People realize that he’s been incredibly successful there. He’s made things better and easier for people. The middle class have received close to $6,000 in tax relief – that’s huge. And it’s also caused these people to invest more in the stock market, to increase their spending in many areas – and that gave a huge boost to the economy, helping it to bounce back really quickly after the negative effects of the epidemic.”

Zell stressed that even those who don’t like Trump’s style are still willing and eager to lend him their support, “because of the economy, because they’re benefiting from his policies there. That’s why I’m confident that at the end of the day, we’re going to win, we’re going to get great results. A certain businessman, one of the most prominent in the United States in fact, said recently that even if you don’t like the way Trump acts, speaks, and tweets, he’s still undoubtedly the best option out there at this point in history, and that’s why he’s going to win.”