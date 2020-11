Developing violence in Washington, D.C. as election results continue to come in.

Reports from Washington, D.C. say at the Third District Metro Police Building in DC, tires have been slashed, fireworks are being shot toward the building, and protesters are brandishing handguns.

People are being advised to avoid the areas around U St. NW.

Journalist Millie Weaver reports protests erupting in Washington, D.C., calling it a "giant upheaval in Washington, D.C." that she says are being ignored in mainstream media.