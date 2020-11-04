'Early landslide was always pipe dream' admits CNN's Tapper

It's not quite what he was saying a few hours ago.

As the hours pass, Democrats are admitting that it’s not going to be quite the waltz to the White House they were hoping for – and proclaiming to expect.

“It’s just not going to be, as some Democrats were hoping for – they thought it was going to be an early landslide,” CNN’s Jake Tapper told a panel of commentators, as quoted by Fox News.

That reflected quite a shift from the confidence he had shown just a few hours previously, when Tapper said what he was seeing in exit polls was: “An electorate … more amenable to the Biden message, more female … less White. It has more older voters and seniors that are in favor of Biden according to polls, and more college-educated.”

Meanwhile, although none of the major battleground states have declared yet, Trump still appears to be holding a lead in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio, among others.

“An early landslide was always a pipe dream,” Tapper now admits.