Trump wins Iowa, GOP retains key Senate seat

Republican Senator Joni Ernst retains seat in Iowa, an important win for Senate Republicans, as Trump declared winner against Biden.

Fox News has projected that President Donald Trump will win the State of Iowa and its six electoral votes.

With 96% of the vote counted in Iowa, Trump currently leads Biden with 843,358 votes to Biden’s 710,853, or 53.3% to 44.9%.

In 2016, Trump won Iowa by roughly nine-and-a-half points, 51.2% to 41.7%.

Republican incumbent Senator Joni Ernst is also projected to win in Iowa with 51.87% of the vote counted so far, compared to 44.99% for Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield’s 44.99%.

Earlier overnight, Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, was declared the winner with 53.6% of the vote, against 43.9% for his Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar.

Ernst’s win is key to Republican hopes to retain control of the Senate.

Going into the election, Republicans held 53 of the Senate’s 100 seats.

Democrats are currently projected to flip two Republican seats, defeating Cory Gardner in Colorado and, according to Fox News, Martha McKelly in Arizona.

Republicans are now projected to win 16 seats, giving them 46 total in the Senate so far, while Democrats are projected to win 10 seats, giving them a total of 45 seats.