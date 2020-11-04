Biden: 'We're on track to win'

Watch: 'We're on track to win, we're feeling good'. Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks from Wilmington, Delaware after election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his campaign is 'on track to win' the presidency, touting the apparent win in Arizona, which has been called by Fox News for Biden, while other outlets have yet to project a winner.

During a brief appearance in front of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he is "on track" to defeat President Trump.

"We believe we're on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, mail-in vote, it could take a while and we will have to be patient."

"I'm optimistic about this outcome," Biden said, thanking his voters.

"We're feeling good about where we are."

Biden said his campaign is on track to win in his home state of Pennsylvania, and said his campaign is optimistic about his chances in Wisconsin and Michigan, states which were key to President Donald Trump's 2016 victory.