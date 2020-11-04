Trump projected to win Texas

President Trump now projected to win Texas' 38 electoral votes, even as Biden cuts Trump's 2016 margin.

Fox News has projected that President Donald Trump will win the State of Texas and its 38 electoral votes, giving the president a victory in a must-win state.

With 88% of the vote counted in Texas, Trump currently leads Biden with 5,357,706 votes to Biden’s 4,774,604, or 52.1% to 46.4%.

In 2016, Trump won the state by roughly nine points, 52.1% to 43.1%.

Earlier overnight, Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, was declared the winner with 53.6% of the vote, against 43.9% for his Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar.