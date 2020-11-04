Trump projected to win Texas

Fox News has projected that President Donald Trump will win the State of Texas and its 38 electoral votes, giving the president a victory in a must-win state.
With 88% of the vote counted in Texas, Trump currently leads Biden with 5,357,706 votes to Biden’s 4,774,604, or 52.1% to 46.4%.
In 2016, Trump won the state by roughly nine points, 52.1% to 43.1%.
Earlier overnight, Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, was declared the winner with 53.6% of the vote, against 43.9% for his Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar.