Jordanian MP who challenged Likud MK to fight killed in car accident

Yahya Al-Saud challenged former MK Oren Hazan to a fight at the border, before Netanyahu intervened.

A former Jordanian lawmaker who infamously challenged former Likud MK Oren Hazan to a fight at the Allenby Border Crossing between Israel and Jordan died on Tuesday in an accident on the Desert Highway.

The lawmaker, Yahya Al-Saud, was with his brother and two children in the vehicle, who are currently being treated in hospital, the Amman-based Roya News reported.

The former MP’s sons are in stable condition and are receiving treatment.

In 2017, Al-Saud invited Hazan, a controversial Likud MK, to a meeting at the Allenby Bridge, but left little doubt about the nature of the meeting when he wrote, "I will beat you up, you despicable person hiding behind American aid."

Hazan had stated that he intended to go meet Al-Saud, but Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu forbade Hazan from participating in the duel, and the Jordanian MP himself ultimately chickened out of the match.

Al-Saud, who served as chairman of the Palestine Committee of the Jordanian Parliament, was known for his anti-Israel views and, in a 2017 interview, openly declared his support for suicide bombings in Israel.

Al-Saud acknowledged in the interview that Fatah is the sole representative of the Palestinian people but added, “I do support the option of resistance. The resistance must continue to be a strategic option for all the Arabs.”

Asked whether he was referring to armed resistance or to peaceful resistance, he stated, “Both armed and peaceful.” The interviewer then asked, “Do you support martyrdom bombing operations in Israel?”

“If the purpose of these martyrdom operations in Israel is to defend Palestine and its people, then yes, I support these operations,” Al-Saud replied.