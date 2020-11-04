Trump wins Ohio

Fox News calls Ohio for Trump, giving the president 18 electoral votes from the bellwether state.

President Donald Trump has won the state of Ohio, receiving the state’s 18 electoral votes.

Fox News called the race for Trump with 94% of the vote counted, showing Trump up by over eight points, 53.4% to 45.2%, with 2,965,791 votes to Biden’s 2,514,778.

The state is considered a ‘must-win’ for Trump, who carried the state by eight points in 2016.

Earlier overnight, Fox News called Arizona, giving Biden the state’s eleven electoral votes, which went to Trump in 2016.

Since 1952, Arizona has voted Republican in every presidential election with the exception of Bill Clinton’s landslide reelection in 1996.