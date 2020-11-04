Biden wins Arizona

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now projected to win the state of Arizona, flipping the state which Donald Trump won four years ago.

Fox News has called Arizona’s eleven electoral votes for Biden, in the first win for Democrats in the state at the presidential level since 1996. Arizona has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1952, with the exception of Bill Clinton’s landslide reelection.

With 75% of the vote counted, Biden leads Trump with 53.5% of the vote to 45.1% for Trump.

Arizona’s US Senate race has also been called, with Democrat Mark Kelly projected to defeat incumbent Republican Senator Martha McSally.

Kelly currently leads McSally with 55.1% of the vote thus far, compared to 44.9% for McSally.

Democrats have now won a total of ten seats in the election, giving them 45 seats in the Senate total. Two seats, in Arizona and Colorado, have flipped from Republican to Democrat.

Republicans have won 13 seats in the election, giving them 43 seats total in the Senate. One seat, Jeff Session’s former seat in Alabama, flipped to Republicans.