Khamenei links Israel to France attacks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday appeared to link Israel with recent terrorist attacks in France, i24NEWS reports.

"Today, the main enemies of Islam are the Arrogant Powers and Zionism," Khamenei said, adding that "the last manifestation of their enmity was the Paris incident."

By "incident," Iran's leader appeared to be referring to the cartoons featuring Prophet Mohammed that were shown by a teacher in class in a suburb of Paris, resulting in the man's decapitation.

"The issue is not merely about an artist’s deviation and corruption. Rather, there are hands behind this incident," Khamenei proclaimed in remarks cited on his own official website.

"A president decides to stand up for a simple artistic endeavor and then other governments support him as well," he continued. "This shows that there is an organization behind this act."

Following the beheading, French President Emmanuel Macron defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed on the grounds of freedom of speech, raising the ire of the Muslim world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led the charge against France, questioning Macron’s mental state last week. In response, France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations, a first in French-Turkish diplomatic relations.

Khamenei just last week compared between Holocaust denial and cartoons that insult the Prophet Mohammed.