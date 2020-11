Former Vice President projected to win New Hampshire's four electoral votes. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win New Hampshire, which gives him four electoral votes.

Biden was leading with 53.4% compared to 44.9% for President Donald Trump.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire by a very small margin, winning 47.6% of the vote compared to Trump’s 47.2%.

A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency.