Republicans flip Senate seat in Alabama

Democrat Doug Jones (left) vs Tommy Tuberville (right) in Alabama Senate race

Republicans have won back the US Senate seat in Alabama lost to Democrats in 2017.

With 43% of the vote counted in Alabama, Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville is now projected to unseat incumbent Democrat Doug Jones. Tuberville is leading currently with 60.0% of the vote, to Jones’ 39.8%.

The seat was previously held by then-Senator Jeff Sessions, who vacated it when he was tapped to serve as Attorney General in January 2017.

Jones won the seat in an upset in a special election in 2017, narrowly defeating Republican Ray Moore by 50% to 48.3%.

Moore, a former chief justice of the state supreme court, lost after claims of sexual misconduct were made in the midst of the senate race.

With Tuberville’s win, Republicans have now won 11 Senate races, giving them a total of 41 seats.

Democrats have won eight seats, giving them a total of 43 seats.

The Alabama race is the second Senate seat to flip in Tuesday’s election, with Democrat John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in Colorado.