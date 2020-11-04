PA condemns Vienna attack but also 'Israeli terrorism'

PA issues strong condemnation of Vienna terrorist attack, but also condemned alleged Israeli terrorism against Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack carried out in Vienna on Monday by a number of Islamist terrorists.

The statement said that the PA opposes all forms of violence that are contrary to the values and principles of religion and humanity.

The PA emphasized that the PLO's policy condemned all expressions of violence and terrorism perpetrated by individuals or armed groups, as well as policy-based terrorism, claiming that the Palestinian people still suffer from occupation, terrorism, oppression and violence.

In a letter to the President of Austria, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas wrote that the terrorist attack in Vienna was aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting attack in Vienna.

The announcement followed confirmation from authorities that one of the shooters was a 20-year-old man who had been previously convicted of seeking to travel to Syria and join ISIS but was released from prison early due to his young age.

Four people were murdered and 15 were wounded in the shooting, which began near the Seitenstettengasse Temple, the largest synagogue in Vienna.