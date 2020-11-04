Biden wins Colorado, Democrats flip GOP Senate seat

Colorado projected to go for Joe Biden, incumbent Republican senator loses to former governor, giving Democrats first Senate pickup.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now projected to win Colorado’s nine electoral votes.

With 72% of the vote counted, Biden is leading Trump with 57.5% to 40.4%, or 1,357,285 votes to 954,628.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Colorado by almost five points, 48.16% to 43.25%.

Democrats have also taken the US Senate seat in Colorado, defeating incumbent Republican Cory Gardner.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is projected to win the seat with 53.9% to 44.1% for Gardner.

This is the first seat to flip in Tuesday’s election, giving Democrats eight total wins, tying Republicans. Democrats now have 43 seats in the Senate following Hickenlooper’s win, while Republicans have a total of 38 seats, with 19 more Senate races to be called in the 2020 election.

Republicans had a 53-seat majority going into the election, with Democrats holding 45 seats plus two more independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Democrats must have a net gain of four to win control of the upper chamber of Congress.

Races remain close in Republican seats in Maine, North Carolina, and Georgia, and in Democratic-held seats in Alabama, Michigan, and Minnesota.