Betting odds shift in Trump's favor to virtual tossup

With Trump likely to win Florida, betting odds move sharply in Trump's favor, giving him his best odds since September at nearly 50-50.

With polls closing across the eastern United States, President Donald Trump has gained significantly overnight on former Vice President Joe Biden in online betting odds, and is now virtually tied with Biden.

Trump has trailed Biden in the betting odds since June, according to the RealClearPolitics average of betting odds, but came close to parity with Biden briefly at the beginning of September.

Now, after news sites have reported that Florida is likely to be called for Trump, the odds have shifted dramatically in Trump’s favor, rising from a 31.8% chance of Trump winning to 46.9%, according to Action.com.

With 92% of the votes counted in Florida, Trump is currently leading Biden by about three points, and is expected to carry the state.

The New York Times forecast also gives Trump a 79% chance of winning North Carolina, and an 82% chance of winning Georgia – which, along with Florida, are all considered must-win states for the president.