Twitter and Facebook suspend several right-leaning accounts

Twitter and Facebook suspend several recently created right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in US election.

Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday suspended several recently created right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in the US election for violating their policies, Reuters reports.

Twitter said the accounts had been suspended for violating its policy against “coordination,” posting identical content while appearing independent or engaging in other covertly automated behavior.

Facebook suspended them for inauthentic behavior, according to the report.

One of those suspended, SVNewsAlerts, had more 78,000 Twitter followers, after adding more than 10,000 in the past week.

The account frequently warned of election-related unrest and highlighted issues with voting safety and reliability. It pointed to fraud claims about Democrats and called attention to President Donald Trump’s rallies and speeches.

Other accounts suspended by Twitter included FJNewsReporter, Crisis_Intel and Faytuks, according to Reuters.

A Facebook page also named SVNewsAlerts, which was suspended on Tuesday afternoon, had more than 20,000 followers. Facebook declined to comment further.

Conservatives have long been at odds with social media sites, particularly with Twitter, over what they view as its bias in how it regulates content on the platform.

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got into a heated exchange with US lawmakers during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing over the company's decision to limit the spread of a New York Post report about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted Twitter's actions at the hearing and told Dorsey, “Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?”

The social media site has raised the ire of President Donald Trump after it hid or attached warnings to some of his tweets.

Twitter recently hid a tweet from Trump in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protesters in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content.

Previously, it attached a warning to some of Trump’s tweets, prompting readers to fact-check the president’s claims.

In response, Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms.