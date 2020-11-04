Trump campaign: Historic turnout in Florida

Trump campaign claims an historic Republican turnout in Florida. "GOP voter participation of historic proportions."

According to a report on Fox News, the Trump campaign claims an historic Republican turnout in Florida.

“We feel really, really good about where we stand in Florida,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said to reporters on Tuesday evening.

Stepien said that they predict that the early results will be in favor of Democrats but emphasized that "the results will become much more positive as the votes come in".

“They will indicate the victory that we very much expect tonight,” Stepien said noting that the campaign has had a lot of success in developing relationships with the Cuban, Venezuelan, Colombian and Puerto Rican communities.

According to the Fox News report, the campaign also stressed that Republicans were voting in historic numbers in Florida.

Earlier, US Senator for Florida Marco Rubio tweeted: "Early turnout reports indicate Florida is witnessing a GOP voter participation of historic proportions"