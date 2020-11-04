FBI probing robocalls telling people not to vote

FBI looking into spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day.

The FBI is looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day, a Department of Homeland Security official said Tuesday, according to Reuters.

US state and local officials have been raising the alarm over at least two separate automated call campaigns as millions of Americans cast their votes on Tuesday to decide between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

Experts who spoke to Reuters said they are mystified by one of the campaigns, which tells people to remain home but does not explicitly mention voting.

“There’s a little bit of confusion about this one across the industry,” said Giulia Porter, vice president at RoboKiller, a company that fights telemarketers and robocalls and has been tracking the campaign.

Audio of the calls, which RoboKiller shared with Reuters, features a synthetic female voice saying: “Hello. This is just a test call. Time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home.”

Porter said the call had been placed millions of times in the past 11 months or so but had on Tuesday shot up to No. 5 or No. 6 in the list of top spam calls.

“This robocall is being sent at a very high volume,” she said.

The FBI said it was aware of reports of robocalls and had no further comment.

The US Federal Communications Commission is aware of reports about the robocalls, an FCC official said Tuesday.

Robocalls with similar or identical messages urging people to stay home were reported in series of battleground states including Florida and Iowa, according to the report. Officials in Kansas also reported getting reports of the robocalls.

In Michigan, officials said they had reports of a separate batch of robocalls urging residents in the city of Flint to “vote tomorrow” due to purported long lines.

“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a message posted to Twitter. “Don’t fall for it.”

It is unclear what relation, if any, the Michigan calls have to do with the “stay home” calls.