Live: Election Day 2020 coverage and results

Who will win the US presidential election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Election results from across the country are expected to begin rolling in after 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 a.m. Israel time), as US residents choose between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, preliminary results of a nationwide CNN exit poll found that voters are divided over the top issues in their vote for president.

About one-third of voters said the economy is their most critical issue, while roughly 1 in 5 citing racial inequality and about 1 in 6 named the coronavirus pandemic as most important to their vote.

Roughly 1 in 10 each cited health care policy and crime and violence as their top issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump delivered words of encouragement to his staff at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

“We just got back. We had some incredible rallies and incredible times and I hear we’re doing very well in Florida, and we’re doing very well in Arizona, we’re doing incredibly well in Texas… I’m hearing we’re doing well all over,” Trump told his campaign staff.

"We’re gonna have a great night and… much more importantly we’re gonna have a great four years," he added.