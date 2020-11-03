'US Jews fear post-election riots'

Today's presidential election in the United States could be decided by the Jewish vote in swing states such as Florida and Pennsylvania. Rabbi Avi Berman, the chairman of OU Israel, explained in an interview with Arutz Sheva about American Jewish voting patterns.

"We know that Jews mostly vote for the Democratic side. Where I grew up in the United States I always knew that Jews are identified with the Democrats. That thing has changed in recent decades and some parts are moving to the Republican side. Although there is great support within the haredi community in favor of Trump, the majority votes in favor of members of Congress and Senate who are Democrats and of course also the president," said Rabbi Berman.

"There are several reasons for this. The first is that there are Jews in the United States who are less connected to the Land of Israel or think that the path to take is not necessarily the one that Trump followed - let's say on the Iranian issue - and they believe in less aggression and more diplomacy," he said.

"There is no doubt that the situation is that most Jews continue to vote for Democrats because they have, as it were, engraved on their banner values ​​that are appropriate for Jews such as caring for the weak. Some feel that Trump caused anti-Semitism, and I remind them that there was anti-Semitism even during the Obama era. "It cannot be ignored, however, that in recent years there has been more anti-Jewish activity, including in haredi neighborhoods where Jews are being attacked," he added.

According to Rabbi Berman, the rise in anti-Semitism also raises concerns about the day after the election and the possibility of riots. "There is no doubt that all the many Jews in North America I am talking to these days hope that there will be no quarrels and violence immediately after the election and especially that there will be no harm to human lives. America must remain united even after the election. We all hope we get through these days."