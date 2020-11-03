NYPD union endorses Trump

NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association says that "Trump Administration has an undisputed record of supporting police"

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association has endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection.

In a statement to Fox News, the association's president Ed Mullins said that the organization encourages citizens “to vote for President Trump.”

“Your vote is your choice,” Mullins said. “I just ask that you remember that it is more than a choice between two men. It is a choice between world views that will have a very direct impact on police across the nation.”

Mullins added that “The Trump Administration has an undisputed record of supporting police officers at a time when many other segments of society are abandoning or openly attacking us".

“The Administration publically pushed back on irresponsible policies", he wrote, "ranging from sanctuary city mandates releasing dangerous criminals back onto the streets, to efforts to deny officers of body armor and other life-saving gear, to misguided mandates revising operating procedures in ways that endanger officers and public safety.”