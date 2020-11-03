'First African nation to open embassy in Jerusalem'

FM: 'Malawi will be first African country to open embassy in Jerusalem, further proof of expanding circle of peace.'

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today hosted Malawi's Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, MK Mkaka conveyed a message from President Malawi Chekwara that the African country is expected to open a permanent embassy in Israel and establish it in the city of Jerusalem by the summer of 2021.

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi: "I would like to congratulate the Malawi government on the important decision to be the pioneer, and the first African country to establish its embassy structure in Jerusalem.

This decision is further proof of the connection between the countries and the expansion of the peace circle. "The city of Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel, will be a bridge of peace to the whole world and I call on other countries to follow in Malawi's footsteps and move their embassies to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."

There are warm historical ties between Israel and Malawi. NYASALAND, the name of the state before its independence, granted refuge to persecuted Jews during the Holocaust. Malawi is one of the only countries in Africa whose ties with Israel have been continuous since 1964. For many years, the State of Israel has provided a great deal of assistance, with an emphasis on the agricultural field to Malawi.

Malawi's announcement joins similar announcements from Honduras, Croatia, Serbia, and Kosovo that have recently announced the decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem. This is a significant achievement for the Foreign Ministry, whose goals include increasing the number of foreign embassies in the capital.