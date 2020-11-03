Headstones smashed at Jewish cemeteries in Moldova and Hungary

Headstones were smashed and graves defaced at Jewish cemeteries in Hungary and Moldova.
At least five headstones were destroyed at a cemetery in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Saturday, the Jewish Community of Moldova said in a statement. Swastikas, a pentagram and the number 666 were spray painted on other headstones.
The same cemetery has been targeted for vandalism for three years straight, the statement said.
In a separate incident in Kecel, south of Budapest, three tombstones were smashed and human feces were found on a nearby headstone on Sunday, the Mazsihisz umbrella group of Hungarian Jewish communities reported on its website. Police are investigating the incident, Mazsihisz said.