Fight breaks out after hospital lists woman as coronavirus death

Argument over whether woman died of coronavirus turns violent as woman's relatives clash with hospital officials in central Israel.

A dispute between a recently deceased woman’s family and hospital officials turned violent Tuesday at a medical center in central Israel.

A fight broke out between relatives of the recently deceased woman and hospital staff at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Tzrifin, after the hospital refused to change the cause of death listed on the woman’s death certificate.

The woman’s relatives had claimed that the woman did not die as a result of the coronavirus, and insisted that the cause of death listed be changed to allow them to conduct a standard funeral service.

When hospital officials refused to change the listed cause of death, however, an altercation ensued.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Assaf Harofeh said the woman in question had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“During her hospitalization, she was taken for an additional check and was found to be positive for the virus. In the video footage, some of her relatives’ violent behavior towards medical staff can be seen, something which is totally unacceptable.”