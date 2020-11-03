Poll: Likud 29, Yamina 22

Right-wing bloc would win 66 seats if new elections held today, while left-wing bloc trails by 20 seats.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party would remain the largest faction in the Knesset if new elections were held today, a new poll shows, despite the Likud losing falling by seven seats.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Radio 103FM Tuesday morning, if new elections were held today, the Likud would receive 29 seats, down from 36 seats it won in March – but one more than the previous Panels Politics poll showed the party winning.

The rightist Yamina party, which has benefited heavily from the Likud’s decline this year, also gained a seat in the poll, rising to 22 mandates.

Blue and White, a member of the ruling coalition government, fell by one seat since the end of October, declining to nine seats, while the Yesh Atid-Telem alliance rose from 17 seats in the previous poll to 19.

The Joint Arab List held steady at 12 seats, while the far-left Meretz faction held steady at six seats.

Yisrael Beytenu fell in this week’s poll, declining from nine seats to eight.

Among the haredi factions, Shas and United Torah Judaism each lost one seat since the previous poll, falling to eight and seven seats respectively.

The right-wing – religious bloc is projected to win 66 seats, eight more than it won in March, while the left-wing – Arab bloc would win 46 seats, down from 55.

The poll surveyed 534 Israeli Jews and Arabs ages 18 and up over the internet on Monday, and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.