Bereaved father of IDF soldier comes out in support of Trump

Rabbi Stewart Weiss, the father of fallen IDF soldier Ari Weiss, has endorsed President Donald Trump's reelection bid.

In a short video clip, Rabbi Weiss stressed the "many amazing things President Trump has done for the Jewish People and the State of Israel:

"He stood up for us at the United Nations, he stopped payments to the Palestinian Authority that went to terrorists, and he stood fast and said that Israel and Jerusalem are eternal parts of the Jewish People and the State of Israel.

"President Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," he concluded, with the hope that "we will continue to work together toward peace."

Rabbi Weiss served as a rabbi in Chicago and Dallas, Texas before making aliyah in 1992. He is the director of the Jewish Outreach Center in Ra’anana and a regular columnist for the Jerusalem Post.

In 2002, the Weiss family’s eldest son Sgt. Ari Weiss was killed in a gun battle with Hamas terrorists in Shechem. In Ari’s memory, Bet Knesset Ohel Ari was built and today it is the largest synagogue in Ra’anana.