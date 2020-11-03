Biden leads Trump among women by almost 20 percent

Given that more women tend to vote in general, this could swing the election.

In the 2016 US presidential election, female voters outnumbered their male counterparts by four percent, according to the Pew Research Center, and the higher voter participation of women has been a constant for the last four or five decades.

In today’s battle, that fact gains significance given Biden’s consistent lead among women, tracked over the past months. That lead has wavered around the 19-percent mark, including in key swing-states such as Florida and Pennsylvania which Trump carried in the previous election.

Exit polls from Trump’s contest with Hillary Clinton showed that the President succeeded in attracting support in the suburbs, on average four percent more than his rival. If that changes this week, it may be enough to tip the scales. Sounding somewhat desperate, Trump appeared to acknowledge this at a rally in Pennsylvania last month, when he appealed to those present saying: “Suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your neighborhood, okay?”