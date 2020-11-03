Poll: Who would most Israelis vote for in the US election?

New poll shows Israelis overwhelmingly prefer Trump over Biden and would vote for him if they were eligible.

Israelis overwhelming prefer President Donald Trump to his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, and would vote for him if they were eligible, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Radio 103FM Tuesday morning, if Israelis were able to vote in Tuesday’s US presidential election, 57% of them would vote for Donald Trump, compared to just 23% who said they would vote for Joe Biden.

Among self-identified right-wing voters, 84% said they would vote for Trump, with just 5% saying they would back Biden.

The poll surveyed 534 Israeli Jews and Arabs ages 18 and up over the internet on Monday, and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.