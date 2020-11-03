Ruling: PA to pay NIS 13m compensation for terror attack

The Jerusalem District Court has ruled that the Palestinian Authority must pay compensation amounting to NIS 13 million to the families of Tzipi and Gadi Shemesh, who were murdered in a terrorist attack that occurred in 2002.

The attack involved a suicide bomber who detonated himself on King George Street in downtown Jerusalem. At the time, Tzipi was expecting twins. The couple’s two older children have since been raised by Gadi’s sister.

Gadi’s brother, Yigal, told Yediot Aharonot: “This is a very emotional day for us, as we get some closure after 18 years of efforts. I have spoken with my sister, who is raising their children, and also with my mother, and they all have the same feelings. Unfortunately, there aren’t many families of terror victims who manage to get back on their feet and deal with their losses.”

Attorney Roland Roth, who represented the family, added: “I am pleased that the Israeli courts have recognized that the imposition of significant compensation constitutes a deterrent to those who would commit terrorist attacks.”