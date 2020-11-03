Israeli delegation heads to Czech Republic to provide COVID aid

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has decided to send a delegation of medical experts to the Czech Republic, in order to help the government there deal with a large outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Brno.

Edelstein’s decision follows a request from the Czech government along with the World Health Organization (WHO), and was made after discussion with the Ministry’s director-general, Prof. Hezi Levy.

Heading the eight-man delegation will be Dr. Ram Sagi, the Health Ministry’s head of hospital services. Doctors from Sheba, Hadassah, Shaare Zedek, and Bene Zion hospitals, as well as MDA paramedics will number among those sent.

The delegation is due to depart on Thursday this week and will remain in the Czech Republic for a week. When it returns, the delegation’s members will be obligated to remain in quarantine for a period of ten days.

On Tuesday morning, Edelstein stated that: “The State of Israel has a great deal to offer other countries when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus epidemic and also to dealing with emergency situations, and we will give of our expertise to the Czechs and also to others, as is required. This is only possible now due to the drop in the number of people in Israeli hospitals following the imposition of the current lockdown.”

He added that, “As I speak, many European countries are entering a second phase of lockdown, and I ask that we learn the lessons and apply them here so that we succeed in emerging from lockdown safely and successfully – and avoid having to impose a third lockdown on the country.”